FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philadelphia remembers victims of deadly 2013 building collapse
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 5, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia remembers victims of deadly 2013 building collapse

Dave Warner

2 Min Read

Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - Family members of those killed in a Philadelphia building collapse a year ago and an emotional Mayor Michael Nutter gathered at the scene of the disaster on Thursday to mark its anniversary and dedicate a park in the memory of the dead.

Some 200 people gathered under a gloomy sky at the site of a former Salvation Army thrift store where six people were killed and 14 injured when a neighboring building being demolished collapsed onto the shop, burying victims inside under rubble.

“This is one of the worst tragedies our city has experienced in modern times,” Nutter said, standing near the collapse site where a lone birch tree has been planted in the first step of the memorial park.

“The first thing I am going to ask is for your collective prayers for all of us,” Nutter said.

Maggie Davis, 75, of Philadelphia, the widow of Borbor Davis, 68, who died in the collapse, offered a personal remembrance.

“I love my husband dearly,” she said. “The way we parted was not the right way.”

The collapse remains the subject of a grand jury probe and there have been 16 civil lawsuits filed.

The grand jury has already charged two men with murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in the case. They are: Griffin Campbell, 50, the contractor overseeing the demolition of the building next to the Salvation Army; and Sean Benshop, 43, who was operating an excavator at the time.

Editing by Scott Malone and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.