Philadelphia Old City fire destroys landmark clothing store
April 9, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Philadelphia Old City fire destroys landmark clothing store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A fire destroyed a long-time apparel store in Philadelphia’s Old City on Wednesday along Market Street, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares, officials said.

The fire at the shop called Suit Corner broke out about 9:15 a.m. ET and was brought under control in less than 90 minutes, said Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Clifford Gilliam.

The store, located near the historic Liberty Bell and Independence Hall landmarks, has been in business for more than a half century, officials said.

“The roof collapsed. I would say that building is destroyed,” Gilliam said.

Some 75 firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze in the three-story building, he said.

The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation, he said.

Reporting by Dave Warner, Writing by Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Gunna Dickson

