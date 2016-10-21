FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. sees 'too many' troubling statements from Philippines' Duterte
October 21, 2016 / 4:31 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. sees 'too many' troubling statements from Philippines' Duterte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte makes a speech during the Philippines - China Trade and Investment Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 20, 2016.Wu Hong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has made too many troubling statements recently that lend uncertainty over its ties with the United States and are at odds with their alliance, the White House said on Thursday.

"We've seen too many troubling public statements from President Duterte over the last several months," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily press briefing. "And the frequency of that rhetoric has added an element of unnecessary uncertainty into our relationship that doesn't advance the interests of either country."

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
