U.S. sees 'too many' troubling statements from Philippines' Duterte

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte makes a speech during the Philippines - China Trade and Investment Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 20, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has made too many troubling statements recently that lend uncertainty over its ties with the United States and are at odds with their alliance, the White House said on Thursday.

"We've seen too many troubling public statements from President Duterte over the last several months," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily press briefing. "And the frequency of that rhetoric has added an element of unnecessary uncertainty into our relationship that doesn't advance the interests of either country."