Phoenix lawyer dies after office shooting - spokeswoman
February 1, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Phoenix lawyer dies after office shooting - spokeswoman

Tim Gaynor

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A prominent Phoenix lawyer has died after being shot following a legal mediation meeting in an Arizona office building this week, a spokeswoman for his law firm said on Friday.

Mark Hummels, a 43-year-old litigator who was president of the Federal Bar Association’s Phoenix chapter, had not been expected to survive his injuries from the shooting on Wednesday that also left another man dead.

“I regret to inform you that our friend, Mark Hummels, died last night. He was declared brain dead and taken off life support,” said Athia Hardt, spokeswoman for his law firm, Osborn Maledon.

She asked that Hummels’ family be given time to grieve in private.

The man suspected in the fatal shooting was found dead on Thursday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the suburb of Mesa, police said.

Arthur Douglas Harmon, 70, was suspected of opening fire in an office building in central Phoenix after a settlement conference involving a legal dispute, police said.

Also killed in the shooting was Steve Singer, 48, who was the chief executive of Fusion Contact Centers, a Scottsdale-based call center.

News reports about the Arizona shooting said that Harmon had filed a lawsuit against the Scottsdale call center, and police said the two men appeared to be his intended targets.

“For whatever reason, the litigating hearing did not go as planned or in favor of Mr. Harmon, and we believe that is probably the motive in this incident,” Phoenix police spokesman Tommy Thompson said.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Vicki Allen

