Two dead in 18-vehicle pile-up in western Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Two people were struck and killed on Wednesday by oncoming traffic when they left their vehicles during a pile-up on a western Pennsylvania highway in heavy snow, authorities said.

The pile-up involving nine passenger vehicles and nine trucks occurred on the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Clarion at about 1:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Jamie LeVier said.

Two people were killed when they got out of their vehicles and were hit by oncoming traffic, he said.

“It was numerous crashes, like chain reaction crashes and unfortunately they exited their vehicles and were struck by other vehicles,” LeVier said.

LeVier said he did not have an exact number of injuries, but media reported 30 people were injured, some of whom were taken to a local hospital.

According to Triblive.com, heavy snow fall caused white-out conditions along the interstate during the crash.

“We were experiencing some adverse weather conditions at the time,” he said. “The actual cause of the crash has not been determined, but I am sure that played a roll in it.”