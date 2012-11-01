FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pimco's Gross says U.S. policies could lead to disruptive markets
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 1, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Pimco's Gross says U.S. policies could lead to disruptive markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

William Gross, Manager of the world's biggest bond fund at Pacific Investment Management Co. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BOSTON (Reuters) - William Gross, co-chief investment officer of America’s biggest bond mutual fund, said recent U.S. policies are not generating the kind of growth needed to kick-start the economy and may usher in “disruptive financial markets” in the future.

In a four-page letter posted on his Pacific Investment Management Co.’s website, Gross said the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing policies have fizzled.

“Financial repression and quantitative easing were supposed to be the extraordinary monetary policies that kick-started the real economy in the other direction. They have not,” Gross wrote in the letter.

And if growth does not pick up soon, Gross said, he sees a “growing risk that the negative consequences of misguided monetary and fiscal policy might lead to disruptive financial markets at some future point.”

The letter was titled “Time to Vote,” but he did not endorse either candidate in next week’s presidential election.

Gross, who coined the phrase “New Normal,” for a prolonged period of slow growth, also warned investors that the days of strong returns are likely gone.

“We are in a ‘New Normal’ world,” Gross said, adding that this means Treasury yields should stay low and that money market funds will continue to pay hardly anything at all.

“The ‘cult of equity - or better yet the cult of ‘total return’ - for both bonds and stocks - is over, if that definition presumes a resumption of historical patterns anywhere close to double digits,” Gross said. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Claudia Parsons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.