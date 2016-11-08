NEW YORK Colonial Pipeline Co's plan to restore its original gasoline line to service after a leak in September does not yet have federal approval, a spokesman for the U.S. regulator told Reuters on Tuesday.

Colonial Pipeline [COLPI.UL] said on Tuesday it would resume work to remove a bypass line it had constructed as a workaround after the spill and restart the original gasoline line by mid-November.

Work had been halted after a fatal explosion last week, several miles from the September spill site. The blast led to a near week-long shut down of the line.

The fuel artery carries 1.3 million barrels of gasoline from the refining hub of the Gulf Coast to the East Coast, supplying fuel to millions of Americans in the Southeast.

The September and October incidents were being investigated separately and a restart plan has not yet been approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration (PHMSA), the spokesman for the regulator said.

Colonial previously said a draft restart plan had been submitted to PHMSA.

The company said it has cut shipping volumes while it works to restart the section of its gasoline conduit that was damaged after the spill in September - its biggest gasoline leak in nearly two decades.

Operating rates will not be affected after the replacement of the bypass, Colonial said in a notice to shippers.

"The sections of pipe that will be installed (once the bypass has been removed) have been tested and are in place to expedite the replacement and return to service," a Colonial spokesman told Reuters.

Allocations on the main gasoline line on the biggest refined products system in the United States will be reduced by about 20 percent while the work continues.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)