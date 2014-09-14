FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Contractor dies in Chevron pipeline accident off Louisiana coast
#U.S.
September 14, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Contractor dies in Chevron pipeline accident off Louisiana coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Chevron contractor was fatally injured and two people suffered minor injuries on Saturday while performing maintenance on a natural gas pipeline off the Louisiana coast, a Chevron spokesman said.

Few other details were immediately available about the accident, which took place shortly after 11 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Chevron Pipe Line Company spokesman Gareth Johnstone said it was under investigation.

“CPL regrets this tragic accident,” Johnstone said in a written statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the contractor’s family and friends.”

Johnstone said the incident caused a small amount of natural gas condensate to be released into the water but that it dissipated and containtment crews were en route to the scene.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis

