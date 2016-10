Protesters demonstrate against the Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, in Los Angeles, California, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File photo

WASHINGTON The U.S. Army and Departments of Interior and Justice on Monday asked the company building the Dakota Access pipeline to voluntarily halt construction within 20 miles of a contested section of the proposed route.

The joint statement comes a day after a federal appeals court lifted an injunction and allowed construction of the controversial oil pipeline.

The Army is still reviewing concerns raised by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other tribal nations about the pipeline's path, the joint statement said.

(Reporting By David Gaffen and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)