Small plane makes emergency landing on New York expressway
January 5, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

Small plane makes emergency landing on New York expressway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A single engine plane is seen amid vehicle traffic on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx borough of New York January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A small plane made an emergency landing on a New York City expressway on Saturday, resulting in minor injuries to the three onboard and backing up a traffic on the major thoroughfare, emergency officials said.

The single-engine plane landed on the Major Deegan Expressway in the borough of the Bronx around 3:20 p.m. The situation was quickly brought “under control,” according to the New York City Fire Department.

The plane had departed Danbury, Connecticut, for a look of the Statue of Liberty and was on its way back when it experienced an onboard emergency, according to the New York City Office of Emergency Management.

The three persons in the plane were treated at the scene for minor injuries and then transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

There were no reports of car accidents linked to the surprise landing of the four-seat 1966 Piper PA, although traffic was backed up in both directions as crews worked to remove the plane.

Reporting By Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Gunna Dickson

