Plane evacuated in Ohio after bomb threat

(Reuters) - Passengers evacuated an American Airlines plane on the tarmac of Port Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday in response to a bomb threat on the plane that arrived as scheduled from Dallas, officials said.

“We are responding to a threat of a bomb. Out of an abundance of caution an American plane is being held on the tarmac,” the airport said.

The Columbus Fire Department sent a bomb squad to “sweep” the MD-80 after a threatening note was found on board, a fire department spokeswoman told Reuters.

The evacuated passengers boarded a bus that took them to the terminal, the airport said.

There was no report of any injuries and all other airport operations were normal, the airport said.