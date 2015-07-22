Two killed when their small plane crashes after Wyoming candy drop

(Reuters) - Two men on a small plane who dropped candy as they flew over a church event in Auburn, Wyoming, were killed when their plane crashed, police said on Wednesday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified the two men who died in the crash on Tuesday evening as Bard Lefevre, 22, and Chad Burton, 64.

No one on the ground was hurt when the plane came down near homes, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

The aircraft was dropping candy from the sky at an event in the Auburn area before the accident, the statement said.

A dispatcher with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it was a church event but gave no further details.

The crash in Auburn, a small community near the Idaho border that is 240 miles west of Casper, involved an Aeronca 7BCM small aircraft, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.