Two flights evacuated at Sea-Tac International over security issue
January 26, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Two flights evacuated at Sea-Tac International over security issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two commercial airline flights were evacuated after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday over a security concern, a spokesman for the airport said.

Jet Blue Flight 1006, inbound to Seattle from Long Beach, California, and SkyWest Flight 4741, were both cleared of passengers after landing and moved away from terminals, spokesman Peter McGraw said.

McGraw said both planes had been cleared after a search and were expected to taxi back to the gates. He declined to elaborate on the security concern, saying it was still under investigation.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman referred calls regarding the evacuations to the airport.

Meanwhile, a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Orlando was diverted to Dallas, also over a security concern, an airline spokesman said, but was allowed to resume its journey after getting an all-clear.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

