Hillary Clinton: Republican efforts to defund Planned Parenthood 'regrettable'
#Politics
July 30, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Hillary Clinton: Republican efforts to defund Planned Parenthood 'regrettable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday called it “regrettable” that Republican lawmakers are attempting to cut federal funding from the health organization Planned Parenthood.

Republicans have threatened to defund the organization after videos surfaced that appeared to show Planned Parenthood officials seeking to sell aborted fetal tissue. Clinton said the effort was an attempt to limit healthcare options for women.

Reporting by Megan Cassella; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler

