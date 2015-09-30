FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House votes to defund Planned Parenthood
September 30, 2015 / 8:54 PM / 2 years ago

House votes to defund Planned Parenthood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is pictured at the entrance to a Planned Parenthood building in New York August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, continuing its fight against women’s healthcare provider Planned Parenthood, on Wednesday voted to strip the organization of its funding.

In a mostly partisan vote of 241-185, House Republicans passed the measure with the goal of attaching it to a stopgap funding bill to keep federal agencies operating in the fiscal year that begins on Thursday.

But the Senate is not expected to approve the Planned Parenthood defunding, thus leaving the temporary government spending measure untouched as it moves through Congress.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech

