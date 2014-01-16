Texas father sentenced to life for killing his three children

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty on Wednesday in the 2010 shooting deaths of his three children, according to court records.

Mohammed Goher, 50, was facing capital murder charges, which carry the possibility of the death penalty, for fatally shooting his three children, ages 14, 12 and 7, as they slept.

According to court records, Goher then shot himself in the head in an attempted suicide bid.

He who was reportedly going through a divorce and custody battle at the time of the incident.