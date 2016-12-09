FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. launches probe into imports of China plywood
December 9, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. launches probe into imports of China plywood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it had decided to launch antidumping duty and countervailing duty investigations into certain hardwood plywood products from China.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is scheduled to make its preliminary injury determinations on or before Jan. 3, 2017, it said in a statement.  

The probes follow petitions from six privately owned U.S. plywood producers, four of them in Oregon, into the imports, which the department estimates totaled $1.15 billion in 2015. The material is used in wall panels, kitchen cabinets, table and desk tops and certain flooring, it said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

