Swedish player takes $10 million top prize in World Series of Poker

Martin Jacobson, 27, of Sweden poses with cash after beating Felix Stephensen of Norway to win the $10 million first prize during the 2014 World Series of Poker main event at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - A professional poker player from Sweden beat out two other finalists from northern Europe to win the World Series of Poker championship in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, taking its coveted title plus a $10 million prize, the tournament’s website said.

Martin Jacobson, a 27-year-old now living in London, played for a total of five hours against Dutch player Jorryt Van Hoof and Norwegian Felix Stephensen in the last stage of a two-day televised finale, according to the poker gaming company.

Van Hoof, who had dominated 12 hours of play in the first round of the main event on Monday, ended up in third place while Stephensen took second.

The World Series of Poker, owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp , said it was the first time that three Europeans had taken the top prizes in the tournament.

Nine players headed into the event on Monday, after close to 7,000 players paid $10,000 each to participate in seven days of elimination rounds in July.