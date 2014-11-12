FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish player takes $10 million top prize in World Series of Poker
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 12, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish player takes $10 million top prize in World Series of Poker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Martin Jacobson, 27, of Sweden poses with cash after beating Felix Stephensen of Norway to win the $10 million first prize during the 2014 World Series of Poker main event at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) - A professional poker player from Sweden beat out two other finalists from northern Europe to win the World Series of Poker championship in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, taking its coveted title plus a $10 million prize, the tournament’s website said.

Martin Jacobson, a 27-year-old now living in London, played for a total of five hours against Dutch player Jorryt Van Hoof and Norwegian Felix Stephensen in the last stage of a two-day televised finale, according to the poker gaming company.

Van Hoof, who had dominated 12 hours of play in the first round of the main event on Monday, ended up in third place while Stephensen took second.

The World Series of Poker, owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp , said it was the first time that three Europeans had taken the top prizes in the tournament.

Nine players headed into the event on Monday, after close to 7,000 players paid $10,000 each to participate in seven days of elimination rounds in July.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.