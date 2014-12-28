FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona officer killed during domestic violence investigation
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 28, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona officer killed during domestic violence investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Arizona police officer investigating a domestic violence incident was shot dead by a suspect who then killed himself, police said.

Flagstaff police officer Tyler Stewart, 24, was trying to contact suspect Robert Smith, 28, on Saturday when Smith fired several shots at Stewart before turning the gun on himself, a police statement said.

“This is an enormous tragedy for our department and the family of our officer,” Chief Kevin Treadway said. “We are a very close knit organization, and know that all members of the Flagstaff Police Department are grieving at this time.”

A candlelight vigil for the officer is due to take place Sunday in front of the Flagstaff police department.

Stewart had been with the department in Northern Arizona, for less than a year. Smith is from Prescott, about 100 miles southwest of Flagstaff.

Stewart graduated high school in Anthem, Arizona, and Concordia College in California.

“It is heartbreaking to lose one of our officers,” said Flagstaff Mayor Jerry Nabours. “We collectively mourn for his family and the entire department.”

Reporting by Karen Brooks; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.