FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Arkansas sheriff's deputy shot dead, suspect in custody
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 10, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Arkansas sheriff's deputy shot dead, suspect in custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man suspected of fatally shooting an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and wounding a local police chief on Wednesday was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement officers at a rural home that lasted several hours, officials said.

The two officers, Sebastian County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Cooper and Hackett Police Chief Darrell Spells, were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in Sebastian County, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, when they were fired upon, officials said.

Cooper died later at an area hospital.

Local media described the suspect as a 34-year-old man who had previously been convicted on drug charges.

"On behalf of all Arkansans, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Deputy Cooper’s loved ones and our entire law enforcement community. We stand with you during this difficult time," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.