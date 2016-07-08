FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Suspected Dallas shooter was Army reservist who served in Afghanistan
#U.S.
July 8, 2016 / 5:19 PM / a year ago

Suspected Dallas shooter was Army reservist who served in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Army said on Friday that Micah Xavier Johnson, who sources have identified as the Dallas shooter, had served as a private first class in the Army Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan from November 2013 to July 2014.

The Army said Johnson served from March 2009 to April 2015 and was a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 420th Engineering Brigade based in Texas. He achieved the rank of private first class on May 2010.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
