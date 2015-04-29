FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore police may release some arrestees, seek charges later: police
#U.S.
April 29, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore police may release some arrestees, seek charges later: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Baltimore police may release some of those arrested during this week’s civil unrest this week and pursue charges against them at a later date due to legal time constraints, Captain John Kowalczyk of the Baltimore City Police Department said on Wednesday.

The law requires people under arrest to be released if charges have not been filed within 48 hours, Kowalczyk said at a news conference.

At least 111 people arrested on Monday night have still not been charged, he said.

Kowalczyk said police arrested 35 people since the beginning of curfew on Tuesday night.

Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler

