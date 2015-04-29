Baltimore police may release some arrestees, seek charges later: police

(Reuters) - Baltimore police may release some of those arrested during this week’s civil unrest this week and pursue charges against them at a later date due to legal time constraints, Captain John Kowalczyk of the Baltimore City Police Department said on Wednesday.

The law requires people under arrest to be released if charges have not been filed within 48 hours, Kowalczyk said at a news conference.

At least 111 people arrested on Monday night have still not been charged, he said.

Kowalczyk said police arrested 35 people since the beginning of curfew on Tuesday night.