Baltimore police say will not issue report on Friday on death of Freddie Gray
April 29, 2015 / 8:44 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore police say will not issue report on Friday on death of Freddie Gray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Baltimore police said on Wednesday they will not issue a report on the death of Freddie Gray, who died earlier this month of a spinal injury suffered while in police custody, but they will instead turn over the department’s findings to prosecutors.

“There is not a report that is going to be issued,” Captain Eric Kowalczyk of the Baltimore Police Department said, adding that he was attempting to clear up confusion in the media over that process.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech

