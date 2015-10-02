Baltimore man charged in liquor store fire during April riot

(Reuters) - A Baltimore man was due in federal court on Friday to face charges of setting fire to a liquor store during an April riot that followed the death of an unarmed black man in police custody, prosecutors said.

Darius Raymond Stewart, 21, has been charged with malicious destruction of a commercial building for setting the April 27 blaze that injured two people, one seriously. He was identified in surveillance video, prosecutors said.

Baltimore exploded into the largest racially fueled riots it had seen in half a century following the April 19 death of Freddie Gray, 25, of injuries suffered in the back of a police van after he was arrested for fleeing police.

Gray’s death was one of a string of police killings of unarmed black men that renewed debate and protest over race and justice in the United States, and helped generate the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

“There are recordings and other evidence of people looting businesses, starting fires and attacking innocent victims, and it is our duty to prosecute the perpetrators,” said Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein. “Citizens need to know that the rule of law will be upheld, and criminals who destroy property and jeopardize lives will be held accountable.”

Stewart was arrested on Monday on unrelated charges, police said.

Surveillance video showed a crowd of rioters beating and robbing one of the store’s owners, police said, noting that the second owner hid inside the building until he realized it had been set on fire and ran out through a back door.

If found guilty, Stewart could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Another man was charged in July for setting fire to a CVS drugstore that was among the 400 businesses damaged during the riots.

The six police officers involved in Gray’s arrest also face criminal charges and are set to stand trial beginning next month.