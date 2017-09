Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department. REUTERS/Baltimore Police Department/Handout

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams on Wednesday rejected defense motions to drop charges against six police officers in the case of a black man who died in April from injuries in police custody.

Williams also rejected a motion from the defense calling for Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for Baltimore, and her office to recuse themselves from the Freddie Gray case.