U.S. attorney general condemns 'senseless acts of violence' in Baltimore
April 28, 2015 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. attorney general condemns 'senseless acts of violence' in Baltimore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch condemned the violence that erupted in Baltimore on Monday and said the Justice Department would provide any assistance needed.

“I condemn the senseless acts of violence by some individuals in Baltimore that have resulted in harm to law enforcement officers, destruction of property and a shattering of the peace in the city of Baltimore,” said Lynch, who was sworn in on Monday.

She added in her statement: ”I will bring the full resources of the Department of Justice to bear in protecting those under threat, investigating wrongdoing, and securing an end to violence.”

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

