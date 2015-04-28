Possible Democratic presidential hopeful O'Malley saddened by Baltimore violence

(Reuters) - Former Maryland Governor and possible Democratic presidential contender Martin O‘Malley said on Monday he was saddened by the situation in Baltimore, where violence erupted after the funeral of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man who died after he was injured in police custody.

“I‘m saddened that the City I love is in such pain this night,” tweeted O‘Malley, who was mayor of Baltimore from 1999 to 2007 before becoming governor.

Saying that “all of us share a profound feeling of grief for Freddie Gray & his family,” O‘Malley added: “We must come together as one City to transform this moment of loss & pain into a safer & more just future for all of Baltimore’s people.”

Gray’s death on April 19 reignited a public outcry over police treatment of African-Americans after the killings of unarmed black men in Missouri, New York City and elsewhere.

Rioters hurled bricks, looted businesses and set fires in Baltimore on Monday in violence that injured at least 15 police officers.

O‘Malley’s successor as Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard at the request of the city of Baltimore to deal with the violence.