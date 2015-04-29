FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baltimore Orioles to play home game closed to public on Wednesday
#U.S.
April 29, 2015 / 10:43 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore Orioles to play home game closed to public on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore police officers stand outside the stadium prior to the cancellation of the game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, April 27, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles said Wednesday’s home game against the Chicago White Sox will be played but it will be closed to the public, as unrest in the city continues following the death of a man in police custody.

The Orioles said weekend games scheduled for Baltimore against the Tampa Bay Rays instead will be played in St. Petersburg, Florida. Games that were to have been played on Monday and Tuesday against the White Sox were postponed and will be made up on May 28, the Orioles said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech

