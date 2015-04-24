Baltimore police to release surveillance video linked to man's death

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Police in Baltimore said on Friday they would release surveillance video taken around the time officers arrested a 25-year-old black man who later died of injuries while in custody.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts also told reporters the department had received a “preliminary verbal report” from the medical examiner’s office on the man, Freddie Gray, but were still awaiting the final official report.
