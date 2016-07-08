FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Black Lives Matter decries Dallas shooting
July 8, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Black Lives Matter decries Dallas shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Activists with Black Lives Matter pose for pictures together after a protest outside the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) headquarters against the police shootings that lead to two deaths in Louisiana and Minnesota, respectively, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 7, 2016.Patrick T. Fallon

(Reuters) - The Black Lives Matter movement advocates dignity, not murder, the group said on Friday in response to the shooting in Dallas that killed five police officers and wounded seven more.

"#BlackLivesMatter advocates dignity, justice and freedom. Not murder," @Blklivesmatter - the main Twitter account associated with the movement - tweeted.

Dallas Police Chief David Brown told reporters earlier on Friday that the gunman cited the anti-police-violence movement, but also said he was not part of a larger organization.

Reporting by Mimi Dwyer in New York; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

