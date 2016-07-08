Black Lives Matter decries Dallas shooting

(Reuters) - The Black Lives Matter movement advocates dignity, not murder, the group said on Friday in response to the shooting in Dallas that killed five police officers and wounded seven more.
"#BlackLivesMatter advocates dignity, justice and freedom. Not murder," @Blklivesmatter - the main Twitter account associated with the movement - tweeted.
Dallas Police Chief David Brown told reporters earlier on Friday that the gunman cited the anti-police-violence movement, but also said he was not part of a larger organization.
