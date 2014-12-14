Nearly two dozen demonstrators arrested in Boston, police say

Police detain protestors during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston, Massachusetts December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Police have arrested 23 people in Boston during demonstrations against police violence after some protesters attempted to enter an Interstate highway that runs through downtown, the Massachusetts State Police said on Saturday.

The protests in Boston came as tens of thousands of people marched in Washington and New York to denounce killings of unarmed African-American males by white police officers. There were no reported arrests in the marches and rallies in those cities.