Owner of cabin razed during manhunt of ex-cop to get $200,000: newspaper

(Reuters) - The owner of a mountain cabin razed during a deadly standoff involving a fugitive former Los Angeles police officer will be paid $200,000, the San Bernardino County Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Candace Martin and her son Eric Funnell settled their July 2013 claims against San Bernardino County last December, and the agreement was approved during a closed door session of the Board of Supervisors last Tuesday, the Sun reported, citing county spokesman David Wert.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. A spokesman for the county did not immediately return requests for comment.

Christopher Dorner, the 33-year-old former Los Angeles Police Department officer who killed four people in a vendetta against the police force, killed himself in the basement of the Big Bear cabin on Feb. 12, 2013 following a shootout with law enforcement that left one deputy dead and another wounded.

Authorities said Dorner ultimately shot himself in the head as a fire sparked by pyrotechnic gas thrown into the cabin by police consumed the building above him.

Funnell and Martin alleged in the claim that authorities did nothing to stop the cabin burning, the Sun reported.

Dorner’s suicide ended a days-long manhunt police launched after finding a manifesto he posted on Facebook, blaming a retired police captain for his 2008 dismissal from the force and vowing revenge. During his spree, Dorner killed the captain’s daughter, her fiancée, and two additional officers.

The Sun reported that the county did not admit to any fault or liability in the settlement.