L.A. police commission says officer violated policy in shooting

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Los Angeles police commissioners on Tuesday issued a mixed ruling in the shooting of an unarmed black man by two patrolmen, largely approving of one officer’s actions while finding that the other had violated department policy.

The decision followed a tense administrative hearing into the shooting death of 25-year-old Ezell Ford last Aug. 11. The five commissioners briefly walked out of the hearing after sign-waving activists began chanting.

One man was arrested outside the meeting room for interfering with a police officer, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.

Los Angeles police officials say the two policemen shot Ford, who a family lawyer has described as mentally challenged, after he struggled with one patrolman and tried to grab an officer’s holstered gun.

Ford’s death came days after the slaying of black teenager Michael Brown by a white officer in Missouri, and touched off demonstrations outside Los Angeles police headquarters.

The commission’s ruling sends the matter back to the LAPD’s Internal Affairs division for further investigation. A decision on discipline would ultimately rest with Chief Charlie Beck, who the Los Angeles Times reported last week had determined that the two officers were justified in their actions.

Investigators found evidence indicating Ford had struggled for control of the gun of one of the patrolmen, the newspaper cited two sources as saying.

LAPD Police Commission President Steve Soboroff explains the commission's ruling in the shooting of unarmed black man by two patrolmen, after a Los Angeles Police Commission meeting, June 9, 2015.

“Nobody is above the law, everybody can make mistakes,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told an evening news conference. “Every life matters, but due process matters as well.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is conducting its own investigation into the matter and could decide to press charges in the case.

Ford’s family has filed two lawsuits over the incident, which came during a time of heightened national scrutiny of police use of force against minorities and the mentality ill.

Following emotional remarks at the meeting, Ford’s mother, Tritobia Ford, expressed gratitude for the ruling but said she would continue pushing for justice.

“In these coming months, we will ask some tough questions, we will call to answer those responsible, and as God as my witness, I will ask those who killed my precious boy to be brought to justice,” Ford told reporters.

Commission members found that one of the two officers involved in the shooting violated policy in several areas: tactics, drawing of his gun, and use of lethal force.

The commission said the second officer mostly adhered to policy but should not have drawn his gun during the altercation.