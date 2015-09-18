California police criticized after rough arrest of jaywalking black teen

(Reuters) - Police in the California city of Stockton were facing strong criticism on Friday after mobile-phone video showing the rough arrest of a black teen over an alleged jaywalking violation exploded on social media.

The controversy comes amid a national debate over police use of force, particularly toward minorities, following a number of high-profile police killings of unarmed black people across the United States since last year.

The 2-1/2-minute video, which was first uploaded online on Tuesday and has been viewed more than 440,000 times on YouTube, begins with an officer pinning the struggling teenager on a street plant fixture.

It shows the teen, who was identified by local media as 16-year-old Emilio Mayfield, holding on to the officer’s baton as the policeman strikes the youngster in the face with his fist and nightstick.

One woman among a small crowd of onlookers can be heard repeatedly cursing and yelling, “It’s a kid” and “Leave him alone,” as Mayfield clutches his mouth.

The video shows eight more officers arrive before four policemen throw the teen to the ground and handcuff the sobbing juvenile.

The Stockton Police Department declined to provide details on the incident or comment on Friday. But department spokesman Joe Silva told broadcaster CBS Sacramento that the teen had flouted an officer’s order to get out of a bus lane in downtown Stockton, a mid-sized city east of San Francisco.

Police told the station the teen was cited for resisting arrest and trespassing. Police did not identify the minor, citing his age and an ongoing investigation into the incident after a complaint was filed.

Mayfield told the broadcaster he was headed to school when he was arrested. “I feel traumatized. I was beaten and slammed on the floor,” he said.

Many of the people who took to social media to express anger over the video cited the Black Lives Matter movement that gained momentum after a white policeman’s killing of an unarmed black teen who was initially stopped for jaywalking in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014.

“This is appalling abuse of authority and assault. This officer needs to be fired for what he did to this defenseless child for jaywalking which is a minor violation which is never enforced,” said Phyllis Tabron, one of hundreds of people who criticized the arrest on the police department’s Facebook page.