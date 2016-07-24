FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California police officer shot at after traffic collision
July 24, 2016 / 2:54 PM / a year ago

California police officer shot at after traffic collision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Northern California police officer was shot at while sitting inside a patrol car after a traffic accident, police said on Sunday.

The Oakland Police Department supervisor, who was not injured, was responding to a call at about 9:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, the department said in a statement.

"Shortly after the (traffic) collision, a male suspect approached the supervisor’s vehicle and fired a round striking the patrol vehicle," the department said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police are searching for the shooting suspect.

The incident came hours after the burial of one of three Baton Rouge police officers fatally shot by a black former Marine from Kansas City, Missouri, who police say intended to kill as many officers as possible in retaliation for police violence against black men.

The shootings were the latest in a series that have sparked debate over policing and minorities in the United States.

Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

