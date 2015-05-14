FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Los Angeles County undersheriff indicted on obstruction charge
#U.S.
May 14, 2015

Former Los Angeles County undersheriff indicted on obstruction charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Los Angeles County Undersheriff Paul Tanaka, who was second in command of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, has been indicted for obstruction of justice linked to a long-running investigation of inmate abuse and corruption, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The charges against him and another former sheriff’s department official, William Carey, involve accusations they directed efforts to quash a federal investigation of corruption and civil rights violations by sheriff’s deputies at two downtown jail complexes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Bill Trott

