Former Los Angeles County undersheriff indicted on obstruction charge

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Los Angeles County Undersheriff Paul Tanaka, who was second in command of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, has been indicted for obstruction of justice linked to a long-running investigation of inmate abuse and corruption, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The charges against him and another former sheriff’s department official, William Carey, involve accusations they directed efforts to quash a federal investigation of corruption and civil rights violations by sheriff’s deputies at two downtown jail complexes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.