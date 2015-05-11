Chicago officer faces civil trial over shooting of black teen

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A civil trial opened on Monday in a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and a police officer for the alleged use of unjustified force in the 2011 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old black man.

Police conduct against African-Americans has come under increased scrutiny following the recent deaths of young black men such as Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Freddie Gray in Baltimore at the hands of police officers, stirring protests nationwide.

In the Chicago case, officers Noel Morgan and Tracy Adler were trying to arrest Parise Mercer after a July shooting outside a restaurant. Authorities said Mercer ran and pointed a gun at them. Both officers fired and Mercer was struck by one bullet in the back and died.

A prosecutor determined the shooting to be justified.

On Monday, Mercer’s mother, plaintiff Wanda Edwards, proceeded with the civil trial against the city and officer Morgan, who is black. Edwards’ attorney, Jared Kosoglad, said the case against Adler was dismissed to simplify matters.

Five men and three women were selected as jurors in the trial before U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Coleman.

Edwards has said her son was not the shooter and did not have a gun. Witnesses said the shooter had long hair, wore a white shirt and was taller and heavier than Mercer, who was short and slim and wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

“He’s not here to seek justice for himself. That’s why we’re here,” Kosoglad told jurors at the start of the trial.

No gun was found on Mercer but one was discovered nearby.

Edwards brought the claim under the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits excessive force, and is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

The defendants have argued the officers’ use of their weapons was reasonable under the circumstances.

“Officer Morgan fired multiple shots in defense of his life and also in defense of Adler’s life,” said attorney Lindsay Gowin, who represents the defendants.

“These folks contend that Parise Mercer was not the shooter but they can’t carry their burden of proof on that,” Gowin said.

Chicago last year paid out $50 million in settlements and judgments in civil cases alleging police wrongdoing. More than 40 lawsuits alleging police misconduct went to trial last year. Chicago prevails in about 75 percent of the trials, according to the city’s law department.