a year ago
More needs to be done to support police, protect civilians: Clinton
#U.S.
July 8, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

More needs to be done to support police, protect civilians: Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a campaign speech outside the shuttered Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey, July 6, 2016.Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - Hillary Clinton, commenting on the killing of five police officers by a black army reservist in Dallas and police killings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota, said on Friday much more needed to be done to support police and innocent Americans who get into potentially deadly encounters with police.

"We must do more to have national guidelines about the use of force by police, especially deadly force," Clinton, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, told CNN. "We need to do more to look into implicit bias, and we need to do more to respect and protect our police. Look at what happened in Dallas. Those police officers were protecting a peaceful protest."

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
