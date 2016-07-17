Hillary Clinton calls Baton Rouge shooting 'devastating'

A law enforcement helicopter is seen near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge.

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called the shooting on Sunday that killed three police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, "devastating."

"There is no justification for violence, for hate, for attacks on men and women who put their lives on the line every day in service of our families and communities," Clinton said in a statement.

“Today's devastating assault on police officers in Baton Rouge is an assault on all of us," she said.