Man killed by police in Ohio was a suspect in earlier murder: police

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday was the suspect in a murder that occurred earlier in the day and was armed, police said in a statement.

The Columbus Division of Police said that Jacquarius Robinson, 20, was a suspect in the murder of Damion Dearius Wade, who was by found shot dead by police early on Friday morning.

According to witnesses, police said, Wade was killed after an argument with another man.

Police said that they identified Robinson as a suspect and tracked him to the east side of the state capital where he was spotted by a plain-clothed officer leaving a house while armed.

Robinson fled when he saw a marked canine unit, police said. He was pursued by the officer, his dog and two tactical officers and ordered to stop.

"Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots but stated they did not witness the shooting. The suspect was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement said.

The families of Wade and Robinson could not be reached.

No officers were injured and a handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting. Columbus police said this was their 14th police involved shooting in 2016.

Denise Alex-Bouzounis spokeswoman for the Columbus Division of Police said earlier on Friday that the tactical unit was serving a search warrant when the shooting occurred. She could not be reached later in the day for further comment.

The Columbus Mayor's office declined to comment on the incident.