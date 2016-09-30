Columbus, Ohio, police fatally shot a person on Friday while tactical officers were serving a search warrant, a police spokeswoman said.

The shooting took place in the eastern part of Columbus, the Ohio state capital, Denise Alex-Bouzounis of the Columbus Division of Police said in a telephone call.

The person, whom the police did not identify, was pronounced dead seven minutes after dispatchers received a call about a shooting, she said.

"Our SWAT unit was out serving a search warrant when this occurred," she said.

Witnesses told WBNS-TV that they heard a barrage of gunfire, the station reported.

