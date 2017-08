U.S. National Guard soldiers prepare for another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. September 22, 2016.

(Reuters) - The city of Charlotte, North Carolina, said on Thursday that it was imposing a midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew following two nights of riots touched off by the shooting of a black man by police officers.

The city said on Twitter that the curfew would be in effect until a State of Emergency was lifted or until the curfew proclamation is revoked.