Denver prosecutor says police killing of teen justified

DENVER (Reuters) - Prosecutors will not file charges in the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old girl as she sat behind the wheel of a stolen car, after an investigation found it was legally justified, Denver’s top prosecutor said on Friday.

Denver District Attorney Mitchell Morrissey said in a letter to the city’s police chief that an investigation into the Jan. 26 shooting found that the two officers who opened fire on Jessica Hernandez did so believing that she was about to run one of them down with the stolen Honda.

Hernandez was struck by three bullets and died of the gunshot wounds, according to the Denver Medical Examiner’s office, which listed the death as a homicide.

“The facts show this was a defensive shooting by both officers,” Denver District Attorney Mitchell Morrissey said in the letter.

“That is, their decisions to shoot Ms. Hernandez were justifiable in light of the manner in which she drove the car in close and dangerous proximity to them, threatening the life of Officer (Gabriel) Jordan who had little room to avoid the car,” Morrissey said.

Hernandez’s death prompted street protests, and local activists called for an independent civil rights investigation, a fact that Morrissey acknowledged in his letter.However, he said: “These initial reactions were made before the investigation was completed and without knowledge of all the facts.”

Members of the Hernandez family, who have questioned the official account of how she died, could not immediately be reached for comment.

But a spokesman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado said Morrissey’s decision was part of a “disturbingly predictable” pattern.

“Beyond the obvious questions about conflict of interest, it is impossible to trust the objectivity of Mr. Morrissey, given that he has not filed a single indictment following an officer-involved shooting during his tenure as District Attorney,” Nathan Woodliff-Stanley, executive director of the ACLU of Colorado, said in a written statement.

According to the report, both officers told investigators that the stolen car was accelerating toward Jordan, who was backed against a wall or fence, when they opened fire.

Four other teens who were also in the car were uninjured and were released after being questioned, according to police.