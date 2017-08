Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 9, 2016.

(Reuters) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore on Monday recused himself from the investigation into the fatal shooting last week of 37-year-old Alton Sterling by police officers responding to a call he had threatened someone with a gun.

Moore said he has known the parents of one of the officers for many years and has worked with the officers on programs and projects.