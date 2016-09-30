A photo of Alfred Olango, who was shot by El Cajon police Tuesday, is seen at a makeshift memorial at the parking lot where he was shot in El Cajon, California, U.S. September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

EL CAJON, Calif. A videotape of police shooting an unarmed black man dead behind a taco stand in El Cajon, California, will be made public, authorities said on Friday.

The El Cajon Police Department said in a statement that the video of the fatal shooting of Ugandan-born 38-year-old Alfred Olango, which was taken by a bystander, would be made public during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific time. (5 p.m. ET)

Family members and activists have called for police to release the video, which they believe will show that officers acted improperly during the confrontation with Olango.

Olango's mother, during an emotional press conference on Thursday, said that her son was having a mental breakdown when he was confronted by police at Los Ponchos taco shop in the San Diego suburb and that they should have helped him instead of quickly opening fire.

The tragedy has gained attention in Africa, where officials from several countries criticized Olango's death and the succession of police killings of black men in the United States.

On Thursday night, some 75 protesters gathered near the scene of the shooting and threw rocks and bottles, stopped vehicles and broke car windows. They also knocked a motorcyclist off his bike and assaulted him, the El Cajon Police Department said.

Police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd and arrested two men for unlawful assembly, the police statement said.

Attorneys for Olango's family have criticized authorities for releasing the image of Olango pointing an object at an officer, saying it gave an unfair impression of the former Ugandan refugee, and called for the public release of the full video taken by a bystander.

El Cajon officer Richard Gonsalves and a colleague on the police force, whose name was not released, were responding to emergency calls about a "mentally unstable" man walking in traffic, officials said.

Police have said Olango ignored commands to take his hand out of his pocket before pulling out an object later determined to be a vaping device used to inhale nicotine. Olango assumed a "shooting stance" and pointed the object, which had a 3-inch-long (8-cm) cylinder, police said. No gun was found.

Gonsalves opened fire and the other officer discharged a Taser device, police said. Police have not said how many shots were fired. A family spokesman said Olango was shot five times.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting.

(Reporting by Patrick Fallon in El Cajon and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Grant McCool)