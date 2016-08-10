Protesters shoot at driver after car hits man at Ferguson vigil: media

(Reuters) - Several protesters pulled out guns and fired at a car speeding away after hitting a man at a vigil marking the second anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown, an unarmed black man shot by police in Ferguson, Missouri, local media said.

Other protesters tried to block the car to stop the driver from getting away, witnesses told the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Ferguson police spokesman Jeff Small told the newspaper that the driver did not appear to have intentionally hit the protester and was cooperating with the authorities.

Police had found bullet holes in the car but no arrests have been made and no one was shot, he said.

The unidentified protester had walked into a busy street during the evening demonstration near where Brown was shot by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9, 2014, the St. Louis Post Dispatch said.

Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests both in Ferguson and across America following subsequent police killings of unarmed black men in several other cities.

It also spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority residents in many U.S. cities.

Ferguson police were not immediately available to comment.