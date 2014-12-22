Funeral for one of two slain NYC police officers set for Saturday

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The funeral of one of the two police officers killed over the weekend in New York City while they sat in their patrol car will be held on Saturday, the city’s police commissioner said.

The funeral of Rafael Ramos will be held at a church in Glendale, New York, Commissioner Bill Bratton said on Monday.

The funeral of Wenjian Liu, his partner, has yet to be announced while officials, including in the federal government, assist in helping Liu’s relatives in China travel to the United States, Bratton said.