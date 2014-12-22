FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Funeral for one of two slain NYC police officers set for Saturday
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 22, 2014 / 9:13 PM / 3 years ago

Funeral for one of two slain NYC police officers set for Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The funeral of one of the two police officers killed over the weekend in New York City while they sat in their patrol car will be held on Saturday, the city’s police commissioner said.

The funeral of Rafael Ramos will be held at a church in Glendale, New York, Commissioner Bill Bratton said on Monday.

The funeral of Wenjian Liu, his partner, has yet to be announced while officials, including in the federal government, assist in helping Liu’s relatives in China travel to the United States, Bratton said.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.