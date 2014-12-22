FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York mayor will attend funeral of slain police officer
#U.S.
December 22, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

New York mayor will attend funeral of slain police officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will attend the funeral on Saturday for one of the two police officers killed over the weekend while they sat in their patrol car in Brooklyn.

“I’ve been to funerals for police officers, fire officers, sanitation officers,” he told reporters at a news conference on Monday. “We’ll do the same thing and show respect for them and their family.”

The city’s largest police union began encouraging officers earlier this month to sign a letter saying the mayor was not welcome at their funeral should they be killed in the line of duty.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Eric Beech

