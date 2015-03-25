Unarmed Georgia man remembered by family at apartment where he was killed by police

TUCKER, Ga. (Reuters) - The family of an unarmed black man, who was naked when he was shot dead by police, on Wednesday visited the suburban Atlanta apartment complex where the 27-year-old war veteran, aspiring musician and devout Christian was killed.

Anthony Hill’s relatives told reporters they have started their own investigation into the March 9 shooting, one in a spate of deaths in the United States of unarmed black men by white police officers.

“I want to find the truth,” said Hill’s mother, Carolyn Baylor-Giummo, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. “I don’t want this swept under the rug. We want truth and we want justice.”

Hill was unclothed and acting strangely when police said he ran at an officer, disobeying orders to stop. Some witnesses said his hands were raised before he was shot twice in the chest.

A U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the war in Afghanistan, Hill suffered from bipolar disorder and apparently experienced a mental break, according to his family.

Relatives had never before seen such behavior from Hill, who had “Be Sensible” tattooed on his chest and read the Bible.

They said Hill may have stopped using some of the seven medications he was taking for his condition after his medical discharge from the military in 2013.

Relatives do not want him remembered as he was last seen, running naked, knocking on apartment doors and crawling on all fours.

His grandmother Theola Baylor described a gentle soul who broke up fights. Hill taught himself to play the saxophone and keyboard, she said. He was writing his own songs and getting some gigs.

He was open about his bipolar diagnosis and wanted to start a Facebook group for others with the disorder, his mother added.

Their visit came the day after another black man was shot dead by law enforcement near Atlanta. The family of that victim, who was attempting to flee police in a Maserati, also is questioning whether unnecessary force was used.

Hill’s death is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The agency did not immediately return calls for comment, nor did local law enforcement in DeKalb County.

At Hill’s apartment complex, his mother and grandmother sought answers.

”If he didn’t have that badge, what would happen to the person who killed my son?” Baylor-Giummo said. “A lot of black men are being shot by Caucasian officers. It’s a deep problem.”