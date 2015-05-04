Georgia sheriff investigated after critically wounding woman in shooting

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia sheriff is under investigation after he critically injured a woman in a shooting that he described as an accident, police in an Atlanta suburb said on Monday.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill shot Gwenevere McCord, 43, in the abdomen at a model show home in a subdivision in Gwinnett County on Sunday, according to police. Local media reported that McCord is a real estate agent who is friends with Hill.

The sheriff was released from the scene after refusing to speak with investigators about what happened, Gwinnett police said in a statement.

Hill, who was not acting in his official capacity as sheriff at the time of the incident, has not been charged with any crimes, the statement said. He reported the shooting as an accident in a 911 call, police said.

McCord was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition on Monday, police said. Investigators have not been able to speak with her yet, said Gwinnett police spokesman Deon Washington.

She and Hill were the only people inside the home when the shooting occurred, police said. Police don’t yet know the nature of their relationship, Washington said.

Hill, 50, first served as sheriff in Clayton County from 2005 to 2008.

He was re-elected in 2012 despite his indictment on corruption charges that accused him of misusing county-issued credit cards. A jury acquitted him in 2013, according to Clayton County court records.

Hill’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

